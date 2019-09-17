State Street Continues to Hold Stake in Zynga (ZNGA); Mastercard (MA) Holder Doliver Capital Advisors Raised Its Position

State Street Corp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 617,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 11.55M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.82 million, up from 10.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 11.07M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5,710 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $275.69. About 1.33M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 217,850 shares to 10.40 million shares, valued at $2.37B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 131,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Zynga Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 09/17: (ACRS) (DRRX) (SPLK) Higher (GLW) (FNKO) (BE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 548,984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 15,364 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 245,105 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 6.21 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Two Sigma Secs Limited Company invested in 73,131 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 7.67M shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 214 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Junto Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.81% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gideon Cap holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 113,563 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Next Fincl Gru owns 31,483 shares. Gru has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 15,259 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Citi Boosts Mastercard, Square Price Targets – Schaeffers Research” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd invested 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Glenmede Trust Comm Na has invested 0.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,129 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 0.35% or 193,823 shares. Financial Service reported 5,803 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Incline Management Lc holds 24,881 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 219,172 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability has 1.98% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 59,689 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr invested in 2,719 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,893 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.91 million shares. Barnett holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 8,600 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20,526 shares to 47,545 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.