State Street Continues to Hold Position in Provident Finl Svcs (PFS); As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Declined, Holder Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 104,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.39M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 206,952 shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS LAUNCHED AND PRICED £250 MLN 5 YEAR FIXED RATE BONDS; 29/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – ON MAY 24, BOARD INCREASED ITS SIZE FROM 9 TO 10 MEMBERS AND ELECTED JAMES P. DUNIGAN TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL RUMP PLACING PRICE OF 665P PER NEW SHR; 27/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 43C; 14/03/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW 5% TO 117 BILLION PESOS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 14/05/2018 – TREASURY METALS ACHIEVES KEY FEDERAL PERMITTING MILESTONE AND PROVIDES PFS UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON AN ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018, AFTER ASSUMING RECEIPT OF £300M NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE, WAS 29.8%

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 16,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 14,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697,000, down from 31,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.04M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold PFS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 6,425 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 45,993 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Pa invested in 0.05% or 20,738 shares. State Street holds 1.79M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management accumulated 0.01% or 21,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 636,708 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 22,440 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP accumulated 0.52% or 590,173 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1,750 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 51,917 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 415,726 shares to 420,571 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 131,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,347 activity. $95,214 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shares were bought by Foley Ursuline F.

