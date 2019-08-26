State Street Continues to Hold Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE); As Vmware (VMW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Stake by $403,560

State Street Corp increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 181,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 165,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 2,507 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 2,806 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 5,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 161,075 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Acquires Alta Environmental, Strengthening Environmental Capabilities in the Southwest – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does NV5 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in March – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

