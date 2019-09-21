State Street Boosted Its Position in Trex Co (TREX) by $4.86 Million as Share Price Rose; Pzena Investment Management Holds Position in Universal (UVV)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 68,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.21 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.33. About 785,103 shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Corp (UVV) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 129,230 shares as the company's stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 602,495 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.61 million, up from 473,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 442,572 shares traded or 198.37% up from the average. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500.

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Universal Corp.: A 49-Year Dividend Aristocrat Yielding 5.8%, But I'll Stay Away – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Universal Corporation Is An Ugly Play For Growth And Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Does Universal Corporation's (NYSE:UVV) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Universal Corporation: Creating Potential Treasure In Tobacco – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold UVV shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 20.59 million shares or 1.63% more from 20.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,200 shares stake. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs has 456,051 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). 232,483 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Lc. State Street has 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 923,557 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Captrust accumulated 400 shares. Cna Financial holds 20,835 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) or 55,142 shares. Adams Asset Lc has 144,289 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 8,341 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.07% or 11,000 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 858,267 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $278.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 438,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 29,829 shares to 579,616 shares, valued at $31.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 640,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.69M shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).