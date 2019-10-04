State Street Boosted Its Miller Herman (MLHR) Stake; Greenwich Wealth Management Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 44,169 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

State Street Corp increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 20,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.64 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 5,272 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.28% or 31.43 million shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 19,821 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 650 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.11% or 193,050 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Company has invested 1.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 58,531 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. 32,173 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc. Cap Svcs Of America Inc has 427,003 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 40,114 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.11% or 238,968 shares. Moreover, Bancorp has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 29,862 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 3,400 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 9,567 shares stake. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 19,592 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6,582 shares to 606,279 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18,096 shares to 4.63 million shares, valued at $266.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 233,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,555 shares, and cut its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS).