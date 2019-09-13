State Street Boosted Exelon (EXC) Stake by $40.02 Million; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Value Declined, Intact Investment Management Boosted Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 541,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.40 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 212,262 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN

State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 851,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 60.96 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92B, up from 60.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 4.14 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 1.08 million shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $66.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 281,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85M shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 15,008 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Hawaiian Bank has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 5,011 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Co invested in 3.7% or 87,285 shares. Regions has 19,487 shares. Art Ltd has 66,565 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 205,607 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Court Place Llc reported 12,296 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 250 shares. 36,211 are held by Bokf Na. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 417,700 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 8,500 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 40,000 shares to 300,900 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,100 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).