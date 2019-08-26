State Street Bk (STT) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Trimmed Its Stake; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Value Rose While Greenlight Capital Has Boosted Holding by $14.58 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 771,663 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in State Street Bk (STT) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 43,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 758,853 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, down from 802,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in State Street Bk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.52M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 4.27M shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 54,734 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 564,337 were accumulated by Schroder Management Group Inc. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 5,104 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests has invested 0.05% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Trexquant Invest Lp reported 15,939 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Plc invested in 0.03% or 970,792 shares. Ima Wealth owns 78 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Com stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sei Investments Co invested in 253,630 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quadrant Llc holds 51,027 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Neuberger Berman Gru invested in 0.19% or 3.29M shares. Eagle Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,305 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yacktman Funds’ 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $61.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.96M for 8.55 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust accumulated 15,975 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 422 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 419,385 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 608 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust Co reported 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ltd Ca reported 14,295 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 7 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 106,126 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.09% or 70,935 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru has 1.25% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Allstate holds 0.01% or 7,961 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co holds 50,605 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Lp holds 0.01% or 32,016 shares in its portfolio.