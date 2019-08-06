State Str (STT) Shareholder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Upped Its Position by $601,835; As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lowered Position

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 227,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98 million, up from 218,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.58M shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,882 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster National Bank N A owns 7,900 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust reported 1,972 shares. Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,046 are held by Cadinha Company Limited Liability Corp. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 173,454 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. American Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 511,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru holds 1% or 2,638 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 601 shares. Sabal Trust Commerce reported 161 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northrock Prtn Lc invested in 590 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.71% stake. Wright Investors Service Incorporated owns 4,305 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canada Can’t Supply Trump’s Drug Plan – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $116,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 10,248 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 1,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 7,750 shares. 465 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Lakewood Cap Lp accumulated 815,883 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 5,134 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Lc invested in 0.01% or 828 shares. 4,366 are owned by Webster Bancorp N A. 176,320 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 142,083 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0.15% or 148,157 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Co has 0.05% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 23,899 shares. 9,475 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 257,844 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,627 shares to 558,056 shares, valued at $58.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 97,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,885 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).