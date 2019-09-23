State Str (STT) Holder Cipher Capital LP Upped Its Position by $2.87 Million as Share Value Declined; Ugi New (UGI) Market Value Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Position by $2.08 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 39,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 207,226 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07 million, down from 246,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.80 million shares traded or 48.55% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 139.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 51,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 87,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 36,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.11. About 3.34 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. 7,000 shares were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P, worth $353,010 on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “State Street (STT) Announces Marie Chandoha to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “State Street lays off 250 IT workers in latest job cuts – Boston Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “State Street rebrands seven ETFs to SPDR Portfolio lineup – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why State Street, Mallinckrodt, and ArcelorMittal Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.08% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company stated it has 361,408 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 12,976 shares stake. Bessemer has 70,316 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 1.09% or 99,221 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 1.97 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 55,812 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 58,663 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 19,886 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap holds 0.13% or 4,640 shares in its portfolio. Harris Assoc Lp owns 8.16 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. First Fincl In holds 0.01% or 241 shares. D E Shaw And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.06% or 28.58 million shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 44,922 shares to 86,658 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,183 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 281,482 shares. Sir Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 10,511 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.22% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2.64M shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 857,426 shares stake. Mcf Advsr Limited reported 2,250 shares stake. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 5,595 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 30,950 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Capital Management has 0.13% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 18,745 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.04% or 25,250 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co has 5,893 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,133 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation & Trust has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Smithfield Tru Company reported 485 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 11,437 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (Put) (NYSE:GIS) by 461,700 shares to 831,900 shares, valued at $43.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 53,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).