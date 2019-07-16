State Str (STT) Holder Brown Advisory Increased Its Holding by $6.64 Million; Franco (FNV) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 62.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 102,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57 million, up from 164,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 2.25 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 453,774 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 88,166 shares to 448,737 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,888 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 758,853 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited owns 202,054 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 652,609 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Bank has invested 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Acadian Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 80,891 shares. Bailard reported 7,088 shares. North Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 4,701 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 182,460 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 50,005 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.15% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 5,943 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 25,240 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Comerica Savings Bank has 73,707 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited owns 10,248 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 11,890 shares.

