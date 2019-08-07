State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Upped Dexcom (DXCM) Holding; Millennium Management Raised By $9.83 Million Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 10.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 7,410 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 79,199 shares with $9.43M value, up from 71,789 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.53. About 533,786 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM

Millennium Management Llc increased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 115% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 172,500 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 322,500 shares with $18.60 million value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 472,338 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 172,249 shares to 1.45M valued at $69.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) stake by 232,237 shares and now owns 14,138 shares. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 560 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 46,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.18% or 7,533 shares. Waddell Reed Fin has 0.31% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). C Worldwide A S owns 26,949 shares. 1,025 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 114,387 shares. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability has 65,552 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability Company stated it has 447,338 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Joel Isaacson And Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 6,502 shares. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.12% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Sei invested in 0.02% or 56,710 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 169,082 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,400 activity. 400 shares were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael, worth $57,104. The insider SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400.

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $167 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Among 9 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TPX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 1.41M shares to 4.74M valued at $74.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) stake by 127,774 shares and now owns 360,492 shares. Luminex Corp Del (Call) (NASDAQ:LMNX) was reduced too.