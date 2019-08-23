State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Upped By $1.89 Million Its Oshkosh (OSK) Position; SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDI (SYNNF) SI Decreased By 20%

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Oshkosh Corp (OSK) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 25,260 shares as Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s stock rose 3.47%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 207,230 shares with $15.57 million value, up from 181,970 last quarter. Oshkosh Corp now has $4.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 48,961 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President

SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:SYNNF) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. SYNNF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 500 shares previously. It closed at $0.5809 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 23.48% above currents $69.16 stock price. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of OSK in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, May 31. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 10,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). The New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 509 shares. American Assets Invest, a California-based fund reported 15,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Llc has invested 2.91% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 70,789 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 7,837 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated invested in 20,496 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.1% or 79,701 shares in its portfolio.

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. The company has market cap of $321.05 million. It also invests in real estate development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm typically invests in innovative and high-growth consumer businesses primarily in the healthcare, healthcare related services, luxury branded real estate, hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

