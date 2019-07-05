State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Upped By $1.65 Million Its Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Holding; INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY COMMON SHA (INGXF) Shorts Down By 14.82%

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 71,700 shares as Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL)’s stock declined 16.21%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 348,200 shares with $8.09 million value, up from 276,500 last quarter. Comtech Telecommunications C now has $676.07M valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 37,817 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 26.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Sees 3Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 05/03/2018 Comtech Awarded Three Year $123.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army; 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys 1.2% Position in Comtech Telecom; 27/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS INTERTRUST AND CO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SECURE DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR MOBILE TELCOS; 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of Maryland; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – Intertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC COMMON SHA (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had a decrease of 14.82% in short interest. INGXF’s SI was 597,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.82% from 701,200 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 351 days are for INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC COMMON SHA (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s short sellers to cover INGXF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1,828 shares traded. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in North America and France. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar photovoltaic farms. It has a 97.66 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $29,129 activity. BRANSCUM JOHN had sold 1,158 shares worth $29,129 on Friday, January 18.

