State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Trimmed Its Stake in Ugi New (UGI) by $1.19 Million as Shares Declined; As Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Qs Investors Lowered Holding by $1.68 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 22,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 380,325 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.31 million, down from 402,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 1.13M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 44,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 51,718 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 96,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 240,460 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 25,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 6,071 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 5,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harvest Capital, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,920 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 236,688 shares stake. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 11,416 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.21% or 134,300 shares. Hartford Financial Incorporated stated it has 3,755 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.1% or 296,649 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.13% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 763,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity reported 173,340 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Profund Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,782 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 347,577 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 63,062 shares to 385,113 shares, valued at $51.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 19,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walgreens disappoints, Dow trades on NYSE, UGI makes acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UFPI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 5,505 shares. Advisors Asset Management stated it has 813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com owns 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 1,060 shares. 10,567 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 35,286 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 7,536 shares. James Inv Rech accumulated 7,335 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 20,479 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Westwood Holdings Grp has 0.35% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 846,454 shares. Cibc Asset holds 8,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 42,447 shares. Next Fincl Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Advisor Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Website Launched for UFP Business School – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UFPI affiliate purchases Milwaukee-based supplier of custom packaging, Pak-Rite, Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2018.