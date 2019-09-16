State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Raised Its Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Holding by $660,348; Share Value Declined; As United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Increased Stake

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) by 132.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 6,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, up from 4,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 637,665 shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 77.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 55,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 126,329 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 71,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 226,364 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 24/05/2018 – REVANCE: RT002 GENERALLY SAFE-WELL-TOLERATED THROUGH WEEK 36; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE REPORTS PUBLICATION FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2; 20/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Announces Two Recent Additions to Its Management Team; 19/04/2018 – Revance Investor Day Highlights New Neuroscience lndications in Development; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement; 29/05/2018 – Revance Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE STARTS PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR CERVICAL DYSTONIA THIS QTR; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3,954 shares to 11,856 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 53,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,960 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.17, from 4.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold RVNC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 41.43 million shares or 48.01% less from 79.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbourvest Ptnrs reported 26,365 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 238,847 shares stake. Hightower Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Fosun Limited has 0.4% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 472,532 shares. Northern Trust reported 505,445 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management reported 242,764 shares. Sio Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 403,664 shares. 49,100 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 13,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 11,436 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.04M shares. Geode Capital Management Limited holds 561,114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 280 shares.

More notable recent Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Revance Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:RVNC) Share Price Down A Worrying 59%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revance extends decision timeline for Mylan for Botox biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revance to file U.S. application for DAXI for frown lines in late Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revance: A Wrinkle-Inducing Year Creates An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iBio Inks 3D Bioprinting Agreement – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: United Therapeutics (UTHR) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.