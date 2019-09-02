State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Raised Holding in Ingersoll (IR) by $6.28 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position by $564,816

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 13,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 645,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, down from 658,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 58,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 418,392 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 359,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 179,459 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 455 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd accumulated 35,432 shares. Thompson Mngmt holds 4,630 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.06% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bailard holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 12,238 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 1.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Systematic Finance Lp stated it has 15,169 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” on August 27, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Trane Unveils Expanded Columbia Facility, Delivering Environmental, Workforce and Community Benefits – CSRwire.com” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 149,725 shares to 762,819 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 58,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,020 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares to 322,091 shares, valued at $23.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 24,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 6.60M shares stake. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,756 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,034 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Penobscot Management Incorporated invested 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 110,380 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. Regent Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57,159 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 69,480 were reported by Tiedemann Advsr Lc. Opus Mngmt stated it has 132,000 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership reported 43,725 shares. Welch Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 59,106 shares. 2.93M were accumulated by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Everett Harris Ca holds 74,414 shares.