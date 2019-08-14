State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Position in Encana (ECA) Lowered as Shares Declined; As Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Boosted Its Position by $338,200

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 330,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 14.13 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $58.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.81. About 2.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Lllp reported 5,278 shares. Janney Mgmt Lc holds 338 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sands Cap Management Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 2,956 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd invested in 1.89% or 1,734 shares. Scge Mgmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 47,500 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Com holds 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,128 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity has 3.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 318,620 shares. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Bancshares In has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,005 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,428 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 3,813 shares. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

