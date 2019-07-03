State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Maintains Position in Zoetis (ZTS); As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Declined, Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered by $105.32 Million Its Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 13,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 589,029 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.30 million, up from 575,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 1.30 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 18.75 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.32 million shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.20 million shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated holds 0.06% or 31,108 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 453,479 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr owns 86,285 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.2% or 20,932 shares. Sandhill Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 238,740 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Montag A Assocs accumulated 27,191 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.25% or 1.12 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 11,326 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 0.01% or 614 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 393,870 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability has 485,218 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 391,289 shares to 40,205 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 43,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,299 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Gru Llp owns 186,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Inc owns 29.17 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.06% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 2.77% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.03M shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 25,139 shares. Beach Point Ltd Partnership holds 3.68% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc owns 115,000 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 268,903 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 171,803 shares stake. Davenport & Comm Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Of Vermont invested in 0% or 174 shares. Strs Ohio owns 28,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.