State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowered Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Position; Ejf Capital Lowered Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position By $1.12 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 44.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,272 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 30,728 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 55,000 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 858,582 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) stake by 84.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 133,560 shares as Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO)’s stock rose 11.29%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 24,250 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 157,810 last quarter. Perrigo Co Plc now has $6.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 949,775 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 505,347 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1,650 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Rmb Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 332,397 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 37,898 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 20,654 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 81 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bb&T Securities Ltd Com invested in 17,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 24,667 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 451,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 6,673 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & owns 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 100,841 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 19.36% above currents $53.62 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Altair Engr Inc stake by 28,600 shares to 138,600 valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 175,792 shares and now owns 322,051 shares. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 356 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 19,710 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Axa reported 0.06% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Sasco Capital Ct has 2.38% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com accumulated 100 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset owns 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 29,338 shares. Starboard Value LP holds 11.81% or 10.04M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 32 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 269,182 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 2.43 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited holds 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 6 shares. California-based Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

