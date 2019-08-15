State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowered Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake by $3.29 Million; Share Value Rose; As Carbonite (CARB) Market Value Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $496,800

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 20,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 62,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 82,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.29. About 962,076 shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 268,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 247,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 864,844 shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc owns 52,846 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 618,740 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co owns 2,405 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 3,270 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Blair William And Il has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Callahan Advsrs Limited Com owns 8,399 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,642 shares. Wade G W holds 0.03% or 1,931 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 0.46% or 19,920 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,032 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.06% or 11,848 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc holds 0.39% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 30,315 shares. Davis R M Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 6,703 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 2,334 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 22,725 shares to 807,578 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 105,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Products Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 18,946 shares stake. Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 86,666 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 115,638 shares. 801,189 are held by Renaissance Tech Lc. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Axa owns 12,918 shares. Indaba Cap Mgmt Lp reported 5.45% stake. Legal General Gp Pcl stated it has 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Oppenheimer Incorporated invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 366,039 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 55,136 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.26M shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,170 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carbonite (CARB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, Inc. Investors (CARB) – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CARB – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Carbonite, Inc. – CARB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.