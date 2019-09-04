State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowered Avery Dennison (AVY) Holding by $2.08 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Holding in Sps Comm Com (SPSC) Upped by $340,790

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 18,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 33,298 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 51,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 373,312 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 112.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 6,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.10% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 360,996 shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23M for 17.28 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

