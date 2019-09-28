State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lifted Its First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stake by $3.60 Million; Exelon (EXC) Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $963,500

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 123.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 99,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 180,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.64M, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 434,590 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 127,347 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 147,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James And has 6,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns has invested 0.08% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 149,955 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 450,280 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd accumulated 750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 419,005 shares. First Lp reported 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 471,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance holds 57,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.24% or 621,090 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 129,300 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 3,950 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 107,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,885 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell And reported 1,082 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Bankshares Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 13.96M shares. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,154 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 240,631 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Bessemer Gp holds 0.24% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 231,918 shares stake. Reaves W H Inc has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Regentatlantic Limited Co has invested 1.52% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.23% or 863,150 shares. 1.04M were reported by Zimmer Limited Partnership. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.14% or 24,757 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 15,008 shares. Davenport And Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,114 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 160,073 shares to 366,446 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 157,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc.