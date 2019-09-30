State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lifted Brinks Co (BCO) Position by $2.45 Million; Qci Asset Management Upped Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $512,954 as Valuation Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 135,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.98 million, up from 105,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 115,187 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 78,688 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.31 million, up from 75,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.12. About 736,520 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 15,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 16,053 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 0.66% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 64,129 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.82% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 179,247 shares. Rothschild Corp Il stated it has 50,741 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 5,468 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Coastline has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 343,857 are held by D E Shaw And Comm. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Perspecta protests GDITâ€™s $7.6B DEOS award – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Caret lands again on Fortune list of most powerful women – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 1,754 shares to 27,103 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 13,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,698 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 451,680 shares to 4.89M shares, valued at $967.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 44,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,835 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).