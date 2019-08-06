State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Blackrock (BLK); Palouse Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Market Value Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 92,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 82,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 4.04 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 138,775 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31M, up from 130,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $436.46. About 253,188 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 14/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Holding(s) in Company; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ETFS IN EUROPE HAVE “TREMENDOUS GROWTH POTENTIAL”; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GLOBAL ETF ASSETS ARE POISED TO MORE THAN DOUBLE, TO $12 TRILLION, BY END OF 2023; 05/03/2018 – BLACKROCK LIFTS ARKEMA STAKE TO 10.04%: AMF; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy; 24/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.48 SHORT POSITION BOSKALIS; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru & Invest Mngmt invested in 0.32% or 9,446 shares. Wendell David Incorporated reported 21,184 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Exane Derivatives reported 66,152 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,130 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gideon Advisors Inc invested in 9,282 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Management owns 6,670 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 7,239 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 6,516 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc owns 11,353 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Endowment Management LP holds 64,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,630 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 17,958 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.06% or 79,600 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares to 4,852 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,464 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 618,247 shares to 504,387 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 20,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,235 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).