State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding By $7.15 Million; Unifi (UFI) Has 1.63 Sentiment

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 10.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 125,427 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.34 million shares with $76.39 million value, up from 1.21 million last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 12.91M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B

Unifi Inc (UFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 57 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 35 sold and decreased holdings in Unifi Inc. The funds in our database reported: 14.76 million shares, down from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Unifi Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 25 Increased: 39 New Position: 18.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 2.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) stake by 56,806 shares to 59,398 valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 10,044 shares and now owns 133,029 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,430 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 34,105 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 51 shares. Springowl Associates Ltd has invested 1.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Addison reported 1.92% stake. Iowa National Bank holds 1.58% or 60,202 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Com has 8,498 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Commerce Bankshares invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Middleton And Ma owns 108,329 shares. Impala Asset Management Lc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Weiss Multi reported 65,000 shares. Sei Company has 329,602 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 948,100 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $331.07 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 27.31 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 33,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valueact Holdings L.P. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.21% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 219,499 shares.