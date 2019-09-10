State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Increased Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake by $316,200; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Banner (BANR) Holding as Stock Value Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.27M market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 72,144 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 09/05/2018 – MACROGENICS TO GET WARRANT FOR MINORITY PROVENTION STAKE; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/05/2018 – MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 51,661 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MacroGenics Provides Update on Flotetuzumab Program in Acute Myeloid Leukemia – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MacroGenics to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MacroGenics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGNX) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MacroGenics Announces Partial Clinical Hold on MGD009 Phase 1 Studies – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics teams up with I-Mab to develop cancer candidate; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 12,119 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 391,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 143,385 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 8,159 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 10,600 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 485,000 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.42 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 167,909 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Evercore Wealth stated it has 17,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 194,442 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 60,460 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 109,172 shares to 158,518 shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 113,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 8% to $0.41 Per Share, Renews Stock Repurchase Program and Schedules 1Q19 Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banner Corporation to Acquire Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Banner’s (NASDAQ:BANR) Share Price Gain of 37% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.75 million for 13.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.25% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank Inc has invested 0.04% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 65,900 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 21,191 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 101,081 were accumulated by Federated Pa. First Hawaiian Bank owns 334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company owns 131,816 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 293,212 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 7,896 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 21,640 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,985 were accumulated by Washington Tru National Bank. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 48,199 shares.