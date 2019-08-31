State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) Has Upped by $1.38 Million; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 5,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 56,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 51,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 13,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 633,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.24M, up from 619,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares to 78,479 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,545 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Auxier Asset reported 13,137 shares stake. Cohen Mngmt, California-based fund reported 19,950 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.11% or 572,916 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt accumulated 171,708 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 3,079 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). National Pension Service invested in 0.16% or 412,816 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 10,870 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jacobs & Communication Ca reported 0.62% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Family Firm stated it has 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Intrust Bancorp Na owns 7,250 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 25,929 shares to 533,516 shares, valued at $160.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,282 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

