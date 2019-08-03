State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Holding in Mosaic Co New (MOS) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Stone Run Capital Holds Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 103,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 212,199 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 316,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 3.39M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.43% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Bank Of Stockton accumulated 9,084 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated has 0.46% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,033 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.29% or 13,010 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 11,624 shares stake. Tekla Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 61,721 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0.21% or 19.21M shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.94% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 210,529 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 440,460 shares. Murphy Inc invested in 7,374 shares. 202,198 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cap Mgmt Associate Ny invested 1.45% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd accumulated 8,920 shares.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 74,593 shares to 422,278 shares, valued at $32.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 254,308 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1.18 million shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability owns 14,910 shares. Renaissance Tech accumulated 32,300 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Regent Inv Management Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 209 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 100,526 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9.11 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 98,094 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora accumulated 400 shares. Adage Prns Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 8.17 million shares.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.73 million for 20.33 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

