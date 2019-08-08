State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Holding in Flex LTD (FLEX) Trimmed by $1.64 Million as Share Price Declined; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $17.76 Million

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 183,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 276,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95M, down from 459,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.52. About 3.45M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 10/04/2018 – Walmart partners with Postmates to expand online grocery delivery; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 163,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83M, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 3.08 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX); 18/04/2018 – Flexible Printed Circuit Boards – Global Strategic Business Report Analysis 2016-2018 to 2024 – Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Flex says China jobs impacted after Huawei row – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Flex Ltd (FLEX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 10,630 shares to 32,328 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 28,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Homology Medicines Inc.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.39M for 11.45 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.53 billion for 22.42 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,082 shares to 80,778 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart looks for regulatory relief in India – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot & more – CNBC” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Walmart Got a Hidden Gem in Its $16 Billion Flipkart Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.