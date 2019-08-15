State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $3.02 Million; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Shares Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Increased by $2.73 Million Its Stake

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 107,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 389,355 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 497,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 774,083 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.86% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 26,950 shares to 130,950 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corp by 44,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 40,165 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 387,753 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 7.81 million shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 201,628 shares. 25,641 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 308,430 shares. Amp Capital Limited invested in 0.01% or 64,807 shares. 950 are owned by Covington Cap Mngmt. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 49,418 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 21,907 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 805,734 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 86,130 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 106,347 shares. Shelton Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 1,050 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 389,200 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Shikiar Asset Management Inc reported 11,120 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,991 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc owns 11 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 2,911 shares. Stillwater Invest Management Llc stated it has 0.15% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 2.13M shares. Washington Bank & Trust invested in 974 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Limited, New York-based fund reported 92,105 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 2.92M shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66 million shares to 6.63M shares, valued at $55.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,407 shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc.