State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed By $1.25 Million Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding; Retail Pro (IPI) Sentiment Is 1.3

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 10.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 15,200 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 5.10%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 136,709 shares with $11.28M value, down from 151,909 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 403,458 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59

Retail Pro Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 57 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 44 decreased and sold their stock positions in Retail Pro Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Retail Pro Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.295. About 142,792 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) has declined 21.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON'S DISEASE IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE $20-30 MILLION IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C, EST. 2.8C

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $442.26 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 26.15 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $4.03M for 27.46 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 933,487 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.44 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, January 28. Needham maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $585,379 activity. Another trade for 1,915 shares valued at $160,688 was sold by GAMMEL PETER L. ALDRICH DAVID J sold 3,000 shares worth $243,162.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.02M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) stake by 19,850 shares to 95,850 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 13,302 shares and now owns 665,007 shares. Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) was raised too.

