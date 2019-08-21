State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Raised Position in Carnival Plc (CUK) as Share Price Declined; Centurylink (CTL) Position Maintained by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 11.15 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 98,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.06M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 389,594 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 15/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc, a California-based fund reported 53,801 shares. Dupont Capital has 255,868 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 22,910 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 123 shares. 192,294 are owned by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com. Gargoyle Advisor owns 0.46% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 40,050 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 31,957 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 442,823 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Spears Abacus Advsr Llc stated it has 14,688 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Platinum Invest Limited has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 432,343 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 149,725 shares to 762,819 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 151,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,002 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Carolina-based Greenwood Cap Associate has invested 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.02% or 4,796 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 131,618 shares. Ionic Capital Limited Liability accumulated 10,710 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.01% or 10,245 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na has 4,943 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 94 shares or 0% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.32% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Moody Bancorporation Division holds 134 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 258 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hansberger Growth Investors Lp has 4.47% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Bartlett & Communications Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 1,213 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Millennium Management Limited owns 5,600 shares.