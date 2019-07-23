State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Raised By $851,200 Its Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Stake; Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed By $3.80 Million Its Harris Del (HRS) Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) stake by 29.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 44,800 shares as Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY)’s stock rose 0.45%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 195,800 shares with $3.83M value, up from 151,000 last quarter. Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp now has $283.27 million valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 6,330 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 3.34% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Harris Corp Del (HRS) stake by 11.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 23,901 shares as Harris Corp Del (HRS)’s stock rose 13.32%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 176,626 shares with $28.21 million value, down from 200,527 last quarter. Harris Corp Del now has $41.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 264.71% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Rev $1.6B; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Harris City Council briefs; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 18/05/2018 – HARRIS CO., TX., SHERIFF: COULD BE 8-10 FATALITIES FROM SHOOTIG; 26/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on DACA Deadline; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement Opposing Bill to Deregulate Big Banks; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Hirono: Hirono, Gillibrand, Harris Introduce Bill to Insulate Immigration Judges from Political Interference; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND SAYS NON-EXEC PAUL HARRIS TO RETIRE FROM APRIL 30

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Management Lc reported 0.05% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability holds 5,175 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability owns 12,905 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv, a New York-based fund reported 4,753 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech owns 2,400 shares. Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). M Kraus reported 5.04% stake. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc owns 3 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,939 shares. 1.57M were reported by Geode Capital Lc. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 13,067 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 28,974 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 14,977 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,467 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc invested in 8,624 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) stake by 22,779 shares to 96,474 valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Medpace Hldgs Inc stake by 6,920 shares and now owns 31,702 shares. Glaukos Corp was raised too.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25 million for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Overweight" rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 16. The stock has "Buy" rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) on Thursday, May 2 with "Outperform" rating. Barclays Capital maintained L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has "Buy" rating and $180 target.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity. The insider DUFFY ROBERT L sold 40,000 shares worth $6.35 million.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43,199 activity. Kinross David A had bought 280 shares worth $4,927 on Monday, June 3. Kim James J also bought $8,956 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 7,890 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 2,408 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 20,900 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Blackrock Incorporated has 572,625 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Charles Schwab Investment holds 26,255 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 19,785 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 85,222 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 836 shares. Qs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 384 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 4,340 shares.

