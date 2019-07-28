State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Stake in Unum Group (UNM) as Share Price Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 51.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 155,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,357 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 299,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 1.43 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marvin And Palmer Incorporated has 4.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 33,120 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 4,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Registered Advisor stated it has 0.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Morgan Stanley accumulated 13.37 million shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 2.2% or 71,957 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate has 1.23 million shares. 103,574 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.46% or 163,454 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy) holds 1.17% or 5,510 shares. The California-based Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,617 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 392,153 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Notis invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 18 selling transactions for $17.28 million activity. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. Shares for $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.62M was made by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $811,530 on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 14,897 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 23,662 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 30,939 shares. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 14,935 are held by Stanley. American Interest Group Inc accumulated 75,915 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems reported 38,375 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 3.28 million shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 42,106 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management North America Inc reported 593,853 shares stake. Legal General Grp Public Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1.50M shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated stated it has 18,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset One reported 112,673 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 986,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $286.05M for 6.11 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Unum elects Susan L. Cross to board of directors – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Unum Group to present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference, New York – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unum completes purchase of Poland-based Pramerica – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 41,545 shares to 253,030 shares, valued at $63.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 105,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).