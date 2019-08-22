State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Its V F (VFC) Holding; Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 36.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 161,922 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 284,573 shares with $24.73 million value, down from 446,495 last quarter. V F Corp now has $32.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 335,428 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 136.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 232,500 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 402,500 shares with $37.61 million value, up from 170,000 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $9.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 268,043 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Zscaler Inc stake by 225,807 shares to 456,640 valued at $32.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 25,051 shares and now owns 281,161 shares. Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $126.73’s average target is 54.53% above currents $82.01 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $126 target in Monday, April 15 report. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, March 6. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 2,190 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,460 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 139,969 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0% or 5,301 shares. Ls Inv Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Swiss National Bank accumulated 302,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Andra Ap owns 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 5,600 shares. 81 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Cls Ltd holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab holds 1% or 91,550 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 6.43 million shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.62M for 15.66 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 10.95% above currents $80.82 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8700 target in Friday, May 24 report. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 33,392 were accumulated by Dupont Management. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 402 shares. Saturna reported 0.04% stake. Holderness Investments has invested 0.47% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Paradigm Asset Llc has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated has 278,579 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 280,681 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 2,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jensen Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 1.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 972,518 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd holds 3,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer invested in 0% or 398 shares. 329 are held by Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division. King Luther, Texas-based fund reported 2.38M shares.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.