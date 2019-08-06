State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $907,725 as Share Price Declined; Palouse Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.25 Million; Shares Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 187,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 196,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 1.93 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 20.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 20,898 shares to 122,550 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

