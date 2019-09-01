State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted Position in Astec Inds (ASTE) by $760,350; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Glynn Capital Management Upped Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Astec Inds Inc (ASTE) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 20,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 117,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 96,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Astec Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 96,854 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 21/03/2018 – EU Leaders Likely to Discuss Facebook Scandal at Brussels Summit; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK PROMISES ARE NOT SUFFICIENT; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Still Wins as Celebs Delete Profiles But Keep `Instas’; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Under the Microscope (Video)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 75,453 shares to 86,582 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 18,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,298 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $56,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,536 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,198 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 22,668 shares. Teton Advsr Inc accumulated 307,200 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 12,217 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com owns 179,101 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co accumulated 6,828 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 8,869 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). 27,701 are owned by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Citigroup holds 0% or 13,734 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 4,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 36,737 shares. Blair William Com Il accumulated 0% or 3,775 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares to 208,396 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,409 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

