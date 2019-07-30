State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted Its Position in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) as Market Valuation Rose; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holding in Automatic Data (ADP) Lowered by $19.97 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 216,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89 million, up from 894,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 380,476 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data (ADP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,684 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907.96 million, down from 5,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 865,418 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 175,000 shares. Heitman Real Estate Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd has 747,836 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 0.24% or 63,031 shares. Prudential Inc has 18,490 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 52,827 shares. Blair William & Com Il accumulated 10,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Allstate owns 130,056 shares. 1.01 million were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 19,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.7% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What’s Up DOC? – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: 3 Things To Consider Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty: Take Charge – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: Strong 5.3%-Yielding Healthcare REIT, But Probably Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust Provides Update on LifeCare Facilities – Business Wire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 218,172 shares to 27,523 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 212,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,236 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 500 shares to 11,488 shares, valued at $316.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealthcare Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Invesco QQQ Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nikkei subdued as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed clues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc has 1,826 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.3% or 480,248 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 8,520 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Fin Corporation In owns 1,555 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 5,375 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 198,397 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3,251 shares. 20,295 were reported by Spectrum Management Group. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21,968 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.61M shares. Dupont Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 2,514 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.