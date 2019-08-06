State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted Its Position in Cummins (CMI) by $4.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $3.22 Million; Shares Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.72. About 1.06 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 25,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 239,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.81 million, up from 213,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $153.51. About 872,571 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dufry Ag.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $548.46M for 8.61 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 99,377 shares to 605,184 shares, valued at $106.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).