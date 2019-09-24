State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake; Colfax (CFX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33’s average target is 18.58% above currents $27.83 stock price. Colfax Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 7. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 64,293 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 511,158 shares with $46.60 million value, up from 446,865 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $71.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 6.44M shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Bancshares reported 26,255 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 171,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Finance Services Gp reported 12,462 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 125,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0.06% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Alps Advsr invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 455,588 shares. Fil reported 503,074 shares stake. 156,010 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 13,231 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 43 shares. Davenport Com Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 28,278 shares in its portfolio.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 910,233 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 46,583 shares to 504,347 valued at $26.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kkr & Co Inc stake by 76,288 shares and now owns 250,312 shares. Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 12.04% above currents $103.76 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Security Bank Of So Dak accumulated 2,416 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 16,600 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 352 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2,520 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 43,464 shares. Stephens Inv Management invested in 0.11% or 64,064 shares. Provident owns 3,476 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.58% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Diversified owns 17,331 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 511,158 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.33% stake. Raymond James Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 162,789 shares.