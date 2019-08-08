State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted Its Epr Pptys (EPR) Holding by $2.47 Million; Shares Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lowered Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 67,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,787 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 32,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 157,725 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 125,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 469,280 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares to 47,384 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

