State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Increased Position in Metlife (MET) by $3.41 Million as Shares Rose; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Stock Price Declined While Silverback Asset Management Raised Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 81,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.94 million shares traded or 82.82% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 243,020 shares traded or 31.66% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 123,214 shares to 187,115 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 34,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,735 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 381,756 were reported by Pictet Asset Ltd. Indexiq Advisors reported 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Clean Yield Grp holds 0% or 22 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 43,675 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% stake. 3,252 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assocs. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 283 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Corporation owns 100,009 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 22,415 shares. 7,200 were reported by Intact Investment Mgmt Inc. 1.39 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Llc has 0.21% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 51,584 shares. 27,514 are owned by Cipher Capital L P.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “U.S. Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff & Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.