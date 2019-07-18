State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Increased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Position; Factset Research Systems Has 1.27 Sentiment

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) stake by 29.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 71,800 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co (POR)’s stock rose 9.33%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 313,934 shares with $16.27 million value, up from 242,134 last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co now has $4.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 78,951 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 165 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 130 reduced and sold stock positions in Factset Research Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 35.20 million shares, down from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Factset Research Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 101 Increased: 117 New Position: 48.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 1,685 shares to 283,381 valued at $52.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 212,445 shares and now owns 12,236 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Vermont has invested 0.06% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Geode Mgmt holds 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 1.49 million shares. Parkside Fin State Bank And Tru stated it has 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Ameriprise Fin owns 1.45 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 9,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 51,701 were accumulated by Axa. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia stated it has 1.08M shares. Regions reported 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 28,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 11,000 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 313,934 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Mizuho.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.89 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 33.49 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. for 47,709 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 93,329 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 3.87% invested in the company for 45,664 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 3.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.92 million shares.