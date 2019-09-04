State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Increased C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position by $912,460 as Share Value Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose While North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,098 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 24,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.52. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 194,972 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.96M, up from 184,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 982,100 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley stated it has 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 86,392 shares. 2,704 are owned by Cadence Bank & Trust Na. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris Ca has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,321 shares. M Hldg Secs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Utah Retirement invested in 0.45% or 119,040 shares. Villere St Denis J & Company Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 7,378 are held by Carroll Fincl. Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 100 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 2,001 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,707 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na stated it has 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7,261 shares to 7,521 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Prtn Inc holds 4.18% or 657,830 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 174,543 shares. 65 were reported by Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc. The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Btim holds 0.1% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 86,594 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 634 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 16,164 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Horan Cap holds 0.71% or 44,378 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 5,606 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Trust Of Vermont invested in 37 shares. Bright Rock Cap Limited Com accumulated 50,075 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Pennsylvania Tru owns 3,815 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 709,908 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $35.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,754 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

