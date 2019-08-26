State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $10.33 Million as Stock Value Declined; Discovery (DISCK) Stock Declined While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lowered Stake

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 81.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 128,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 30,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 158,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 1.78M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 240,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 472,898 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, down from 713,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 4.26M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 57,300 shares to 197,300 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd reported 211,195 shares. Intrust State Bank Na stated it has 0.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Todd Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 329,294 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd reported 41,465 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 49,489 shares. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 58,034 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,678 shares. Madison Hldgs holds 150,000 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 0.11% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.93% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 6,052 shares. Stadion Money Limited Liability Com invested in 19,368 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 2.59M shares. 19,907 are held by Orrstown Ser.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 5,457 shares.