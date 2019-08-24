State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding as Share Price Rose; American (AXP) Market Value Rose While Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Holding by $867,640

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 58,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 657,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.84 million, down from 715,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61 million shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in American (AXP) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 40,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in American for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express Expands Suite of Global Business Payment Capabilities Through Acquisition of acompaytm – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 6,738 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,092 shares, and cut its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff Co Incorporated accumulated 4,650 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hennessy has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Victory Cap Management holds 47,687 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martin Investment Mngmt Llc invested 3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 1.30M shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Alpha Cubed Invs Lc accumulated 20,556 shares. 30,638 are held by Fiera Capital Corp. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & reported 0.11% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Colony Grp Llc accumulated 149,216 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 41,007 were accumulated by Jacobs And Ca. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc has 629,209 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,534 shares. Lincoln has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 12,242 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. 380,163 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.19% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 449,256 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Caprock Gru invested in 8,543 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Chem State Bank reported 61,366 shares. 1.14M were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Hrt Financial Ltd has 6,107 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westpac reported 148,104 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Inc LP reported 168,314 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 265,776 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $91.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express Expands Suite of Global Business Payment Capabilities Through Acquisition of acompaytm – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.