State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased By $466,648 Its Antero Res (AR) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)

Among 4 analysts covering Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aecon Group Inc. had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by National Bank Canada. Altacorp maintained Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Altacorp has “Buy” rating and $23.5 target. See Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) latest ratings:

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 52.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 58,331 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 9.15%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 53,582 shares with $473,000 value, down from 111,913 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 3.18 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $11.93 million for 34.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.03% or 11.00M shares. Tortoise Limited Com holds 0.05% or 948,957 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Dow Chemical Com De has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11,580 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 1.69 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Old West Management Lc reported 193,764 shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% or 479,833 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 54,690 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 1.08M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% or 1.13M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.04 million shares. Mountain Lake Mngmt Llc reported 1.41 million shares stake. 9,788 were reported by Salem Counselors Inc.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 350,133 shares to 951,434 valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 37,305 shares and now owns 85,453 shares. Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 1. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) rating on Friday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $17 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $173,130 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. RADY PAUL M had bought 12,000 shares worth $102,480. 16.09M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 86,534 shares traded. Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435 worth of stock or 6,621 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $660,150 was made by RICHARDSON JAMES H on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Banks Jennifer sold $659,600. Shares for $661,300 were sold by Cunningham John H. MARCUS JOEL S sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Aecon Group Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 362,308 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 76,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Hahn Capital Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Blue Capital has 1,925 shares. Security Cap Rech invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). The New York-based Qs Invsts has invested 0.01% in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Smithfield Tru has 30 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com reported 4,678 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 90,153 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE).