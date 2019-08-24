State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased By $2.37 Million Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding; AUTONEUM HOLDING AG WINTERTHUR ORDINARY (ATNNF) Shorts Decreased By 2.63%

AUTONEUM HOLDING AG WINTERTHUR ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) had a decrease of 2.63% in short interest. ATNNF’s SI was 22,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.63% from 22,800 shares previously. It closed at $109.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 32,085 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 399,650 shares with $29.91 million value, down from 431,735 last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $44.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 350,306 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BMO U.S. Banking Profit Rises 46% — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – QUEBECOR INC QBRb.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$30 FROM C$28.50; 09/05/2018 – WAJAX CORP WJX.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$27 FROM C$26; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Net C$1.25B; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Opens New Smart Branch in Downtown Chicago, Providing Personalized Service and Robust Digital Capabilities; 08/05/2018 – SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD Vll.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$25 FROM C$24.5; 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management components and materials for the automotive market worldwide. The company has market cap of $553.23 million. The firm provides engine encapsulations, such as engine covers, hoodliners, outer dashes, and water box shields; and interior floor products comprising inner dashes, non-woven carpets, tufted carpets, and floor insulators and mats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers underbody products, including underfloor shields, heatshields, floor pans, outer tunnel insulators, and wheelhouse outer liners; body treatment products, such as dampers/stiffeners, sealant materials, and other acoustics components; measurement systems; and specialist articles.

More news for Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Autoneum Holding AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Switzerland – Land Of Milk And Money – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 10, 2018 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMO, Scotiabank test quantum computing speedups for trading products – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO InvestorLine President: ‘The More Innovation In This Space, The Better’ – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hormel Foods To Continue Navigating Rough Waters In Near Term, BMO Says – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Expands Credit Facility by 80% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.