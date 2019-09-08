State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Cut Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Share Value Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding by $27.66 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 15,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.09M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22 million, up from 15.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wright Ser invested in 38,969 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 111,310 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0.77% or 26.64 million shares. Sandy Spring National Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 33,854 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Ohio-based Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 14,406 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 331,605 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd invested in 264,413 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Nexus Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% or 23,200 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 12,774 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Limited Co has 39,131 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 14,426 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 78,250 shares to 381,083 shares, valued at $19.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 25,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 19,174 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 1.97 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.86% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Colony Ltd holds 1.18% or 119,800 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.36% or 6,985 shares. Barr E S Communications invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 272,392 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Condor Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 16,965 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Liability Corporation owns 395,196 shares. Illinois-based Ativo Management Limited has invested 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 917,319 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor holds 7,775 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 8,699 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,969 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.