State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Cut Cintas (CTAS) Stake By $7.90 Million; Edgewood Management Boosted By $17.26 Million Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 22.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 33,329 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 112,244 shares with $26.63M value, down from 145,573 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $27.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $262.86. About 385,553 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation

Edgewood Management Llc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 46,899 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 4.16 million shares with $1.53 billion value, up from 4.11M last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $43.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $302.34. About 605,664 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Among 4 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $335.75’s average target is 11.05% above currents $302.34 stock price. Illumina had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, July 30. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34000 target in Wednesday, September 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 78,092 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 12,824 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.02% or 12,817 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.63% or 260,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 5,834 shares. Putnam Lc reported 34,182 shares. Clearbridge Investments reported 130 shares. First Republic Investment, California-based fund reported 43,756 shares. 6,461 were reported by Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Norinchukin Bancshares The has 21,145 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Voya Ltd Liability stated it has 407,159 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 68,554 shares.

